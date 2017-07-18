Emily Ratajkowski is bothered by people who find breasts offensive.

The 26-year-old model and actress' pet hate is people moaning when women embrace their bodies and sexuality and she says fellow females should display their bosoms proudly and make a stand against people who ''oversexualise'' the body part.

In an interview with the new issue of Allure magazine - of which she is the cover star - she mused: ''It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts. That's when I realised how f***ed our culture is. When we see breasts, we don't think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualized images.''

Emily - who is an outspoken feminist - says it also really bugs her that fellow females think a woman isn't a feminist when they expose their bodies or wear racy clothes, assuming they do it to please men.

She said: ''To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist. If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn't mean she's not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman's choice, and it makes her feel good, then that's great. Good for her.''

On a lighter note, the 'Gone Girl' star also revealed she has never dyed her luscious brown locks a different colour.

However, she is obsessed with donning wigs and pretending she has a bob haircut.

She said: ''My hair has been this way since high school. It hasn't failed me. I did do a fake bob at the Golden Globes - I like faking having shorter hair. But after one night of trying it out, I was so over it by the end. I was like, I'm good. I need long hair.''