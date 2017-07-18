Emily Ratajkowski says women's breasts should be celebrated for their beauty and not ''oversexualised''
Emily Ratajkowski is bothered by people who find breasts offensive.
The 26-year-old model and actress' pet hate is people moaning when women embrace their bodies and sexuality and she says fellow females should display their bosoms proudly and make a stand against people who ''oversexualise'' the body part.
In an interview with the new issue of Allure magazine - of which she is the cover star - she mused: ''It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts. That's when I realised how f***ed our culture is. When we see breasts, we don't think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualized images.''
Emily - who is an outspoken feminist - says it also really bugs her that fellow females think a woman isn't a feminist when they expose their bodies or wear racy clothes, assuming they do it to please men.
She said: ''To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist. If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn't mean she's not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman's choice, and it makes her feel good, then that's great. Good for her.''
On a lighter note, the 'Gone Girl' star also revealed she has never dyed her luscious brown locks a different colour.
However, she is obsessed with donning wigs and pretending she has a bob haircut.
She said: ''My hair has been this way since high school. It hasn't failed me. I did do a fake bob at the Golden Globes - I like faking having shorter hair. But after one night of trying it out, I was so over it by the end. I was like, I'm good. I need long hair.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
Basically the perfect summer movie, this lightweight drama has a great-looking cast and plenty of...
Aspiring DJ Cole Carter, from LA's San Fernando Valley, sets out to make it big...
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...
Fresh out of college, 23-year-old Cole Carter and his friends Mason, Ollie and Squirrel are...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...