Emily Ratajkowski has lost out on roles because she's too sexy.

The 'We Are Your Friends' star feels she hasn't got all the roles she wanted in her career because her ''boobs are too big''.

She told the August issue of Australia's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''There's this thing that happens to me, 'Oh, she's too sexy.' It's like an anti-woman thing, that people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big.

''What's wrong with boobs? They're a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?''

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old actress and model previously revealed people struggle to understand that she can be sexy and smart at the same time.

She said: ''In every profile written about me, there is, 'She's so sexual and she's such a sex symbol,' paired with, 'But, wow, she knows about politics.' And that in itself is sexist. Why does it have to be one or the other?''

And Emily says she has turned down a lot of movie roles because she doesn't want to be in a ''big studio movie'', which only really requires her to look hot in a bikini.

She added: ''I am way more interested in working with unexpected and cool directors on interesting projects than being in this big studio movie where you're in a bikini.

''I turn down a lot of movies, but I have to fight for the ones that I really want.''

Emily has also slammed the double standards in the entertainment industry, where women are unfairly blasted for acting sexy whilst men are celebrated for the same reasons.

She said: ''Look at pop culture: Mick Jagger is 73, and he still sometimes wears his shirt open and gyrates onstage. We understand that this is a part of his performance and artistic brand. Meanwhile, when Madonna, who is 58 and a revolutionary in that same kind of artistic sexuality, wears a sheer dress to the Met Gala, critics call her 'a hot mess' who's 'desperate.'''