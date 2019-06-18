Emily Ratajkowski thinks Amy Schumer is a ''very cool'' mother.

The 28-year-old model worked with Amy on the 2018 movie 'I Feel Pretty', and has now praised the comedian and actress for her ''honest'' portrayal of motherhood, since she welcomed her son Gene - whom she has with her husband Chris Fischer - into the world one month ago.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Emily said: ''I think she's great. I love how honest she's being. It's very cool.''

Amy, 37, previously received negativity from critics when she returned to the stage at New York City's Comedy Cellar for a stand-up performance just two weeks after giving birth, and later hit back at her haters as she jokingly sent them ''love''.

Posting a picture of herself breast pumping the next day whilst rubbing her tired eyes, she said: ''Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night! #tinystairs #schumerpumprules pic by @mofischhh (sic)''

The actress' return to work followed a tough time for Amy as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum - severe nausea and vomiting - throughout her pregnancy.

In November Amy had to postpone shows in Texas, while in February the 'Trainwreck' actress made the decision to cancel the rest of her tour due to ''complications''.

She explained at the time: ''The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting.

''I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes... I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby.''

And following her tot's birth on May 5, Amy hailed women as ''warriors'' after experiencing childbirth.

She recently said: ''Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the s**t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f***ing warriors and capable of anything.

''I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don't totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can. (sic)''