Emily Ratajkowski has edited an Instagram post following an online backlash.

The 26-year-old beauty performed a U-turn on a post about the haircare brand Kérastase, after her original message was widely criticised by her Instagram followers.

Alongside a glamorous shot of herself, Emily originally wrote: ''Hair is a fundamental part of beauty, femininity, and identity. So excited to announce that I am the new face of @kerastase_official!

''Welcome good hair days! Shot by @inezandvinoodh #Kerastase #KerastaseClub #sponsored. (sic)''

But her remarks led to criticism from some of her followers, who branded the brunette beauty ''ignorant'' and ''insensitive''.

One user wrote: ''Are you for real @emrata my best friend @zconers has endured chemotherapy radiotherapy and a stem cell transplant and lost every last hair on head yet it was the most beautiful I have ever seen her!? (sic)''

Another wrote: ''Pretty sure all the girls and women that have lost their hair are still just as beautiful. I used to be a big fan of you, but this is just shallow. Unfollowed. (sic)''

And Emily subsequently amended her original post, suggesting she'd heeded the comments of her followers.

The edited post reads: ''So excited to announce that I am the new face of @kerastase_official ! Welcome good hair days! Shot by @inezandvinoodh #Kerastase #KerastaseClub #sponsored. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Emily recently admitted she thinks it's important to be controversial.

The London-born star revealed she would rather be criticised for her opinions than not ''stand for anything''.

Emily explained: ''I think if you don't have haters or if you're not somewhat controversial, then you're not standing for anything in general and that's something I think about a lot.

''So I'd rather be p***ing people off than just everyone liking me.''