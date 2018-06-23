Emily Mortimer was ''the world's worst waitress'' when she worked at London's River Cafe.
Emily Mortimer was ''the world's worst waitress''.
The 'Bookshop' actress worked at London's famous River Cafe as a teeanger and though she wasn't very good at her job, she still treasures her time there and is a big fan of their cook books as they bring back fond memories.
She said: ''I was a waitress at the River Cafe when I was a teenager. I was the world's worst waitress... I was constantly having to pay for people's dry cleaning bills, but I loved being there.
''I've made recipes from these books my whole life and they just remind me of being young and first being out in the world.''
The 46-year-old actress - who has children Samuel, 14, and May, eight, with husband Alessandro Nivola - studied English and Russian Literature at university and though she co-wrote her own TV series 'Doll & Em', she finds the idea of writing a novel of her own ''scary'' but is very much open to the possibility.
Asked if she'd write a book, she said: ''Writing a novel feels very scary... but maybe.
''I do find writing very cathartic.
''It's so hard to sort your way through what you think and feel and by writing things down you magically manage to get a bit of clarity.''
But Emily always looks to books when she needs answers.
She told Radio Times magazine: ''There's this moral certainty right now that I find really scary.
''But books are where the grey areas of life are examined, which is so important.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
Comedies don't get much darker than this pitch-black British movie, written and directed by Sally...
Julian Barnes' Booker Prize-winning novel is adapted into a remarkably intelligent, gently involving film anchored...
Tony Webster is a retired man in his sixties whose past comes back to haunt...
Jude gets the surprise of his life when his biological father Les shows up at...
Based on the Brian Selznick novel The Invention of Hugo Cabret, Scorsese's first family movie...
There's an astounding level of detail in the animation of this sequel to Pixar's iffy...
Lightning McQueen knows he's the best and fastest race car in the world and when...
This drama feels a little contrived due to the sheer number of issues faced by...
Occasionally even close families keep secrets from one and other, the small white lies that...
Essentially a B-movie thriller with an A-list cast and production values (and an epic's running...
Watch the trailer for Shutter Island In the 1950's mental patients were incarcerated in some...
Watch the trailer for Harry Brown If you're a pensioner and live in a rough...