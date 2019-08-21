Emily Didonato was told she was ''too big'' to be a model.

The 28-year-old catwalk star - who has starred in campaigns for the likes of Maybelline - has admitted that it's taken a while for her to feel confident in her own body as she was continuously put down when she first started out in the industry.

Speaking in a YouTube video, she recalled her 18 year old mindset: ''To me, to be successful, is to be thin

''So I am going to do whatever it takes, and I did. I was eating as little as possible, I was very obsessed with what I was putting in my body and I was over exercising.''

After she moved to New York City, the brunette beauty decided to walk every where, which led to her going from 140lbs to 118lbs in just a few weeks.

She explained: ''I was lonely. I was homesick. I missed my friends. I didn't know what I was doing in this big city. I didn't know anyone.''

Emily's family and friends then stepped in because they were concerned for her well-being and the intervention was a ''wake up call'' that she needed.

The model gained all the weight she had lost ''and then some'' but she hated the way she looked and constantly wore baggy clothes to hide her figure.

After taking a break from modelling, Emily auditioned for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue but she hated the shoot pictures because she looked ''fat.''

She explained: ''I started working more than ever. I felt free because there were pictures out there of what I actually looked like and what my body looked like. And Sports Illustrated was celebrating it enough to put it in their issue.

''I catch myself still -- and I would catch myself then -- being like, 'You're fat, you're disgusting, you don't even look like a model, your legs are disgusting, what model looks like that, no one's going to want to shoot me like this.

''Finding this self-love and loving the skin that I'm in took time and it took effort. There's nothing sexier than a woman who's comfortable in her skin and her body. And that's something that I'm working at every day.''