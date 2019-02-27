Emily Deschanel, David Boreanaz and the writer and executive producer of 'Bones' have been awarded £178 million in damages from Fox.

The two stars and the executives had filed a lawsuit against the network over their now-cancelled show in relation to their backend payments from distribution on multiple platforms, including streaming service Hulu, and after the case went to arbitration, the broadcaster has been ordered to pay $50 million in non-punitive damages and another $128 million in punitive damages.

According to TMZ, the arbitrator slammed Fox for lying and covering up financial details of the deal.

The two stars were delighted by the result.

Emily said: ''We are so proud of the hard work we did on Bones for 12 seasons and only ever wanted Fox to live up to its promises and contractual obligations. I am grateful that such a well-respected arbitrator reviewed the facts so thoroughly before ruling the way he did. I look forward to the legal system continuing to hold Fox accountable so that we can all move forward.''

David added: ''I loved working on Bones with such an incredible cast and crew - and I will not allow this legal process to sour those wonderful memories. But as you look at the ruling, it's clear that what we were saying all along was true: we were owed additional compensation for our work. Now I can only hope that Fox is made to settle its obligations to us without further delay.''

The group filed their lawsuit in 2015 and accused Fox of underreporting the profits made on thw show.

The network have criticised the ruling and vowed to appeal.

A representative said: ''The ruling by this private arbitrator is categorically wrong on the merits and exceeded his arbitration powers. Fox will not allow this flagrant injustice, riddled with errors and gratuitous character attacks, to stand and will vigorously challenge the ruling in a court of law.''

They have already filed a motion to overturn all of the punitive damages.