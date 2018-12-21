Emily Blunt is a ''human sunshine'', according to Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' actress' co-star is grateful that she was so kind on the set of the 2018 movie and praised her for being the ''classiest, best lady''.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said: ''Emily Blunt is like human sunshine. The person at the top of the call sheet determines the mood of the set. If your star is in a bad mood, everyone's like 'we're in a bad mood.' And she's just like the classiest, best lady. It was a joy to go to work with her.''

Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel thinks Emily is the ''perfect'' Mary Poppins.

Speaking at the movie's premiere, he told BANG Showbiz: ''I was so excited Emily was playing the role because she is perfect for it.''

He loved being able to bring his son on set for every musical number.

Asked about his highlights making the film, he said: ''Coming from the theatre, where the only thing that changes in the performance is the audience and your energy that day, to go, 'Okay, Thursday, we'll be shutting down Buckingham Palace and riding with 500 bicyclists. And Friday, I'll be dancing with the penguins,' those kinds of moments are really unforgettable. I brought my son to set, every time that we filmed a musical number, and to watch his eyes like saucers while daddy danced with what seemed like 500 dancers and bikers. I'll never forget the look on his face, as long as I live.''