Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are offering fans a chance to go on a double date with them to raise money for the Malala Fund charity.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are offering fans a chance to go on a double date with them.
The couple are raising money for the Malala Fund and are offering the winner a chance to attend the movie premiere of 'A Quiet Place' and enjoy a drink together before the show.
In a video obtained by E! News, John said: ''We want to go on a date with you. We'll get a drink before the premiere, we can take some pictures on the red carpet together and then you will be among the first people to see the film.''
Whilst Emily added: ''The best part is every donation benefits Malala Fund and their mission to help girls go to school and raise their voices for the right to education.''
The prize also includes flights to New York City, a four star hotel stay and a chance to celebrate at the after party.
Meanwhile, John previously confessed that he feels as though his wife Emily keeps him on ''track.''
He explained: ''I'm lucky enough to be surrounded by incredible friends and family who keep me on track and don't let me spin out into my own universe for too long - namely, and most important, my wife.
''I think my wife gets me. Not just to sound adorable, but the truth is she gets me more than anyone else has ever gotten me. And so she allows me to, for lack of a better term, bottom out for a second and get really scared.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...