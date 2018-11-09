Emily Blunt ''would pay'' to make another 'Mary Poppins' movie.

The 35-year-old actress portrays the magical nanny - who was originally played by Dame Julie Andrews in 1964 - in the upcoming 'Mary Poppins Returns' and has hinted there's the possibility for her to take on the iconic role again in the future.

She told US Vogue magazine: ''Oh, I would pay Rob [Marshall, director] to do it again with me. Yeah, I would. Definitely. More stories left to tell.''

And though Rob is currently focused on getting his movie into cinemas, he admitted there is a ''lot of material'' from P. L. Travers original book series that could be used in the future.

He said: ''I do know that there's a lot of material there and it's very rich with all kinds of adventures and ideas. It's certainly ripe for the picking.''

The 35-year-old actress - who has daughters Hazel, four, and Violet, two, with husband John Krasinski - praised her character as a ''superhero''.

She said: ''She's a superhero. You could say she's some sort of angel. She recognises what people need, and she gives it to them. Yet they discover something about themselves in the process.

''I don't think she concerns herself with what she is. There's nobody else like her - which she quite likes.''

The 58-year-old filmmaker didn't have anyone else in consideration for the role of Mary and if Emily had turned the role down, he'd have aborted the project.

The actress recalled: ''Rob basically said, 'If you don't want to do this with us, we are going to find something else, because we won't do it if you don't want to.' ''

Rob added: ''For me, there was no one else but Emily.

''There wasn't even a possible other choice.

''She's rare in this world because she's incredibly warm and funny, and has a great deal of vulnerability as well. And at the same time, she's British and can sing and dance.''