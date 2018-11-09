Emily Blunt has admitted she would ''pay'' for the chance to play Mary Poppins in another movie.
Emily Blunt ''would pay'' to make another 'Mary Poppins' movie.
The 35-year-old actress portrays the magical nanny - who was originally played by Dame Julie Andrews in 1964 - in the upcoming 'Mary Poppins Returns' and has hinted there's the possibility for her to take on the iconic role again in the future.
She told US Vogue magazine: ''Oh, I would pay Rob [Marshall, director] to do it again with me. Yeah, I would. Definitely. More stories left to tell.''
And though Rob is currently focused on getting his movie into cinemas, he admitted there is a ''lot of material'' from P. L. Travers original book series that could be used in the future.
He said: ''I do know that there's a lot of material there and it's very rich with all kinds of adventures and ideas. It's certainly ripe for the picking.''
The 35-year-old actress - who has daughters Hazel, four, and Violet, two, with husband John Krasinski - praised her character as a ''superhero''.
She said: ''She's a superhero. You could say she's some sort of angel. She recognises what people need, and she gives it to them. Yet they discover something about themselves in the process.
''I don't think she concerns herself with what she is. There's nobody else like her - which she quite likes.''
The 58-year-old filmmaker didn't have anyone else in consideration for the role of Mary and if Emily had turned the role down, he'd have aborted the project.
The actress recalled: ''Rob basically said, 'If you don't want to do this with us, we are going to find something else, because we won't do it if you don't want to.' ''
Rob added: ''For me, there was no one else but Emily.
''There wasn't even a possible other choice.
''She's rare in this world because she's incredibly warm and funny, and has a great deal of vulnerability as well. And at the same time, she's British and can sing and dance.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...