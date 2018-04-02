Emily Blunt turned down an 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel to play Mary Poppins.

The 35-year-old actress was gutted when she had to reject Tom Cruise's offer to do a second movie after he personally asked her to come back as Special Forces soldier Rita Vrataski.

She told IndieWire: ''It's a lot for all the stars to align for everyone to be free at the same time and available to do it at the same time. They asked me to do it two months before I started Mary Poppins. Tom was like, 'Can you go this autumn?' and I was like, 'No, I can't go, I'm playing Mary Poppins for like a year, dude! I can't do 'Edge of Tomorrow.'''

The movie's director, Doug Liman, previously revealed both Emily and Tom had signed on.

He said: ''Tom is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we'll do it. But it's not an if, it's a when.''

Tom has also got an idea for the 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel.

The actor - who played Major William Cage in the action-adventure film - revealed: ''I pitched it to [Christopher] McQuarrie and Doug [Liman]. We were there one night and I was like, 'I've got an idea for it.' It could be so much fun. [We] gotta get Emily. I was like, 'Emily, please', [and] she was like, 'Give me another year, please.'''

Meanwhile, Emily previously admitted she is scared her daughter will ''reject'' her version of Mary Poppins.

She said: ''I have a deep dread she is simply going to reject my version. [I'm scared she'll] be, like, 'You are not Mary Poppins', because she is so in love with Julie Andrews and she knows every single song.''