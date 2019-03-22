Emily Blunt will star in Annapurna's film adaptation of Rebecca Alexander's 'Not Fade Away: A Memoir of Senses Lost And Found' with her husband John Krasinski producing.
The 36-year-old actress is reportedly in negotiations to appear in Annapurna's film adaptation of Rebecca Alexander's 2015 book 'Not Fade Away: A Memoir of Senses Lost And Found' with David O. Russell and her husband John Krasinski producing.
The film will centre on the real-life story of Alexander who was born with a rare genetic mutation called Usher syndrome type III - leading her to simultaneously lose both her sight and hearing over time since she was a child.
At the age of 18 her body was left completely shattered after a fall but over the next two decades, she became a psychotherapist with two masters' degrees and an athlete who teaches spin classes - despite her limited sight and hearing.
The screenplay has been penned by Lindsey Ferrentino, while Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing through their Sunday Night production company, along with Russell and Matthew Budman.
Emily and her husband of nine-years John - who have children Hazel, five and two-year-old Violet - last worked together on his hit sci-fi horror 'A Quiet Place' starring as a married couple in a post-apocalyptic world that has been taken over by blind monsters who hunt with an acute sense of hearing.
John, 39, directed and co-wrote the thriller has confirmed that he will direct a sequel to the movie and both he and the 'Devil Wears Prada' star will return alongside Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, who played their children in the film.
