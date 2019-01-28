Emily Blunt thinks John Krasinski was emotional over her SAG Award win because it was so unexpected.
Emily Blunt thinks John Krasinski was ''shocked'' she won a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award.
The 35-year-old actress scooped the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in 'A Quiet Place' and as she took to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday (27.01.19), her spouse - who directed and co-starred in the movie - was visibly emotional.
And Emily wasn't surprised that the 39-year-old star was overcome because she hadn't expected to win either.
Speaking to reporters backstage, she said: ''He probably was as shocked as I was!
''It was very unexpected -- an incredible category and certainly not something I planned for. I think he was just overjoyed.''
However, the actress admitted she'd missed John's emotional reaction.
She added: ''I'm also completely blind without my glasses so his face was a bit of a blur for me, but I'll find out how he felt when I see him.''
In the movie, the couple - who have daughters Hazel, four, and Violet, two, together - play parents struggling to protect their children from monsters and Emily admitted they were warned they would end up ''divorced'' if they worked together of the project.
However, she was glad she ignored the warnings as working with her husband was her favourite part of making the movie.
She said: ''We had never done it before, and it is kind of the great unknown, going into this process not knowing what this will be.
''A lot of people were like, 'You're going to be divorced by the end of it,' and actually we were so much closer. I think the discovery of how well we collaborated, how well we created something together, was just so special.''
