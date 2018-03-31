Emily Blunt thinks Mary Poppins is ''creepy.''

The 35-year-old actress is playing the iconic English nanny in an upcoming Disney film, but has admitted she finds her alter-ego slightly unnerving.

Speaking on 'The Late Show', the programme's host Stephen Colbert said: ''I always thought Mary Poppins seemed a little sinister.''

To which Emily replied: ''Well, I think she's creepy.''

Stephen said: ''She is, because she comes unannounced, takes over the house.''

Emily joked: ''Disney right now are just like, 'Noooooo!' But I loved doing it, it was just the best. It really was awesome.''

The film will hit the big screen at the end of this year but Emily is concerned about how her children - Hazel, four, and 22 -month-old Violet - will react to her portrayal.

Emily - who is married to John Krasinski - said recently: ''Hazel loves Julie [Andrews] so much that I worry she's just gonna reject my version of Mary Poppins. I think it's strange for the kids of actors to see their parents in stuff ... I think it's weird for Hazel 'cause she's also young - they're really young, my kids, and so it's disconcerting for them to see you as someone else behaving in a way that's not natural.''

The upcoming 'Mary Poppins Returns' also features an appearance from Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep.

The duo both previously starred alongside each other in 2006's 'The Devil Wears Prada', and Emily has joked that the acclaimed actress is now stalking her.

Teasing Meryl's role in the new film, Emily said: ''We have really set a tone that we never play characters that like each other very much. And so we are continuing with that tradition in this. I don't know if we could ever play like best pals in something. It's just not what works for Meryl and I.''