Emily Blunt is scared her daughter will ''reject'' her version of Mary Poppins.

The 34-year-old actress will take on the titular role in the musical 'Mary Poppins returns' - a sequel to the 1964 classic which starred Julie Andrews as the magical nanny - but she's terrified her three-year-old daughter Hazel, whom she has with her husband John Krasinski, will hate it because she's such a fan of the original.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she said: ''I have a deep dread she is simply going to reject my version. [I'm scared she'll] be, like, 'You are not Mary Poppins', because she is so in love with Julie Andrews and she knows every single song.''

Emily has enjoyed filming 'Mary Poppins' but has admitted she was forced to learn a ''huge dance number,'' which she found highly ''intimidating'', and had to reshoot the scenes ''55 thousand times'' because she struggled to get it spot on.

She added: ''There's a huge dance number, which was slightly intimidating for me. I think I did alright. I mean we did it 55 thousand times, so I hope they got something.''

Although Emily struggled with that one element, she is glad there has been a positive response to the production.

Emily recently revealed a short teaser clip of her in the production, and she found it ''very moving'' to see the audience's positive react to the remake.

She said: ''The audience is so receptive and sweet and joyful, so they are the best kind of platform for you to launch a clip of your film.

''We just finished a month ago, so it's still very real and present for me, and, you know, very new so it was very moving to see it with reacting like that.''

'Mary Poppins Returns' is set to hit the big screens on December 25, 2018.