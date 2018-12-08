Emily Blunt shot inside Buckingham Palace for 'Mary Poppins Returns' and insisted that the only people allowed to film there are ''James Bond and Mary Poppins''.
Emily Blunt filmed some of 'Mary Poppins Returns' at Buckingham Palace.
The 35-year-old actress has revealed she worked in some ''mega-London locations'' while filming the highly-anticipated sequel to the classic 1964 musical 'Mary Poppins'.
Emily recalled filming the routine for 'Trip A Little Light Fantastic' at the world-famous landmark - the home to Queen Elizabeth - and the actress insisted the only people allowed to film at the royal residence are iconic British characters ''James Bond and Mary Poppins''.
She told RadioTimes: ''We had mega-London locations. The shot starts with us outside the palace. It was night shoot and they got 300 BMX riders, who can do unbelievable tricks.
''I'm on a bike that has a ladder on the back and I'm seemingly cycling without having to peddle. Sidesaddle of course.
''And they did that by having a green screen car driving my bike that they erased afterwards.
''I think the only people who have ever been allowed to film at Buckingham Palace are James Bond and Mary Poppins. I guess those are the two names that can get you in.''
The Hollywood actress - who has daughters Hazel, four, and two-year-old Violet with husband John Krasinski - admitted that despite her musical experience working on the 2014 musical adventure film 'Into The Woods', preparing for this legendary role was extremely rigorous.
She said: ''It was more familiar to me this time because I had moved aside that boulder fear on 'Into The Woods'.
''This was a different animal I worked on the songs for months prior, with the songwriters when I was heavily pregnant.
''So by the time we got to rehearsals, I'd already been living with these wonderful songs for six months. It was a wonderful comforting process and I didn't feel thrown in at the deep end.''
