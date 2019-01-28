Emily Blunt pledged to share her SAG Award with her husband and 'A Quiet Place' director John Krasinski.
Emily Blunt pledged to share her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award with her husband John Krasinski.
The 35-year-old actress was a surprise winner in the Outstanding
Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in 'A Quiet Place' at the ceremony on Sunday (27.01.19) and tearfully paid tribute to her spouse, who co-starred in and directed the horror, when she took to the stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.
Emily - who beat out Amy Adams ('Vice'), Margot Robbie ('Mary Queen of Scots'), Emma Stone ('The Favourite') and Rachel Weisz ('The Favourite') to take the honour - said: ''Oh my goodness me. Guys -- that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back.
''Thank you so, so, so much. I am so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared. I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.
''Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn't.''
She also paid tribute to her and John's young daughters, Hazel, four, and two-year-old Violet.
She said: ''Thank you to the two little poems in our life, our daughters Hazel and Violet, who will have to be at least 45 before they see this film. Thank you SAG, I am so honoured.''
Meanwhile, 'Green Book' star Mahershala Ali paid tribute to Timothee Chalamet ('Beautiful Boy'), Adam Driver ('BlacKkKlansman'), Sam Elliott ('A Star is Born') and Richard E. Grant ('Can You Ever Forgive Me'), his fellow nominees in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category as he took the prize.
He said: ''Timothee, Adam, Richard, Sam, thank you for your work. The more I'm fortunate and blessed to get to do this work, the more I need all of you in this room to draw inspiration from.
''I'm grateful to be amongst this fraternity of artists who deal with the human condition and try to do that responsibly.
''To my wife and daughter, and to Peter Farrelly, I sincerely appreciate the opportunity.''
