Emily Blunt has confessed that the offer to play Mary Poppins was like a marriage proposal.
The 35-year-old actress - who is married to fellow Hollywood star John Krasinski - has opened up about the circumstances surrounding her casting in 'Mary Poppins Returns', admitting it was a career-changing moment.
She recalled: ''It was like [director Rob Marshall] was about to propose to me! Then when he said it's Mary Poppins, I was like, 'Oh my God'.
''I like to imagine he got down on one knee. But Mary Poppins is a big deal for all of us - we all had to approach it with a sense of courage.
''We have waited 54 years to see her come back out of the clouds so we very much wanted to walk that fine line between paying homage and being the next chapter and bringing the spirit of the first one.
''We had to think how we make our version our own and a standalone spectacle on its own, that people can watch for generations to come.''
Emily was intent on making her version of the iconic nanny distinct from Dame Julie Andrews' performance in 1964's 'Mary Poppins'.
Dick Van Dyke - who starred in the original movie - makes a cameo appearance in 'Mary Poppins Returns', but Andrews declined the chance to appear in the film.
Speaking to the Irish News, Emily explained: ''I really understand why she didn't want to be in it and it means a lot to me that she chose to not do it in the way that she did.
''She said she just didn't want it to be her show, she wanted it to be my show, and I thought it was so gracious and so sweet and I understand that need to preserve and treasure that iconic image we all have of her. I really get that.''
