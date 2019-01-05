Emily Blunt thinks her daughters could be ''so much better'' at acting than she is.

The 35-year-old star - who has Hazel, four, and Violet, two, with John Krasinski - has admitted she'd be slightly worried about them pursuing a career in the movie industry, but she also thinks they have the talent to succeed.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't know if I'm all about encouraging my children to be actors ... people have a hard time in the industry. So I think I feel unfathomably lucky that it has been kind to me, but I would worry for them.

''But if they want to do it, god, they would probably be so much better than me! Honestly, I look at them sometimes and say, 'She is going to be great!'''

Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda - who stars alongside Emily in 'Mary Poppins Returns' - recently described the actress as a ''human sunshine''.

Lin-Manuel is grateful that Emily was so kind towards him on the set of the movie, praising her for being the ''classiest, best lady''.

He said: ''Emily Blunt is like human sunshine. The person at the top of the call sheet determines the mood of the set.

''If your star is in a bad mood, everyone's like 'we're in a bad mood.' And she's just like the classiest, best lady. It was a joy to go to work with her.''

Lin-Manuel also thinks Emily was the ''perfect'' candidate for the coveted role of Mary Poppins.

The 38-year-old actor told BANG Showbiz: ''I was so excited Emily was playing the role because she is perfect for it.''