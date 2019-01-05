London-born star Emily Blunt has claimed her daughters could be ''so much better'' at acting than she is.
Emily Blunt thinks her daughters could be ''so much better'' at acting than she is.
The 35-year-old star - who has Hazel, four, and Violet, two, with John Krasinski - has admitted she'd be slightly worried about them pursuing a career in the movie industry, but she also thinks they have the talent to succeed.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't know if I'm all about encouraging my children to be actors ... people have a hard time in the industry. So I think I feel unfathomably lucky that it has been kind to me, but I would worry for them.
''But if they want to do it, god, they would probably be so much better than me! Honestly, I look at them sometimes and say, 'She is going to be great!'''
Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda - who stars alongside Emily in 'Mary Poppins Returns' - recently described the actress as a ''human sunshine''.
Lin-Manuel is grateful that Emily was so kind towards him on the set of the movie, praising her for being the ''classiest, best lady''.
He said: ''Emily Blunt is like human sunshine. The person at the top of the call sheet determines the mood of the set.
''If your star is in a bad mood, everyone's like 'we're in a bad mood.' And she's just like the classiest, best lady. It was a joy to go to work with her.''
Lin-Manuel also thinks Emily was the ''perfect'' candidate for the coveted role of Mary Poppins.
The 38-year-old actor told BANG Showbiz: ''I was so excited Emily was playing the role because she is perfect for it.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...