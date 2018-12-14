Emily Blunt is envious of Blake Lively's sense of style.

The 35-year-old actress has admitted to being slightly jealous of the Hollywood star's wardrobe, admitting she is one of the best-dressed people in the entertainment business.

Asked which other woman's style she'd like to steal, Emily replied: ''I feel like Emily [of 'The Devil Wears Prada'] dressed desperately, and she needs a snack, clearly. So we're going to say not her, she was trying too hard...''

Emily stars as the titular character in 'Mary Poppins Returns', and she's admitted to being a fan of the iconic nanny's style.

But Emily confessed that Blake - who is married to Ryan Reynolds - is her real fashion inspiration.

She told Elle magazine: ''Mary Poppins is effortlessly stylish. But I think if I went out dressed like that every day I would get mobbed, and also, I would stick out like a sore thumb. I'm going to go with Blake Lively ... give me all of your clothes.''

Meanwhile, Emily recently revealed she's kept hold of an umbrella from the set of 'Mary Poppins Returns'.

The actress admitted she stole one of the umbrellas that her enchanting character uses as a flying device from the set of her new movie.

She said: ''My umbrella was an actual animatronic umbrella that sort of winked and moved its head and talked.

''I didn't get to keep that one!

''I did steal one of the other umbrellas but they wouldn't let me take the animatronic one. I think that's a museum piece now!''

Emily also reasoned that the film did not solely involve computer-generated imagery because the producers wanted the production to have a warm, real-life feel to it.

She said: ''The key was that we wanted as much as possible for things to be practically captured and less green screen.

''I think with green screen, you can become sort of anaesthetised to things - it can leave you feeling quite cold.''