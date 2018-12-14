Hollywood star Emily Blunt has confessed she is envious of Blake Lively's sense of style.
Emily Blunt is envious of Blake Lively's sense of style.
The 35-year-old actress has admitted to being slightly jealous of the Hollywood star's wardrobe, admitting she is one of the best-dressed people in the entertainment business.
Asked which other woman's style she'd like to steal, Emily replied: ''I feel like Emily [of 'The Devil Wears Prada'] dressed desperately, and she needs a snack, clearly. So we're going to say not her, she was trying too hard...''
Emily stars as the titular character in 'Mary Poppins Returns', and she's admitted to being a fan of the iconic nanny's style.
But Emily confessed that Blake - who is married to Ryan Reynolds - is her real fashion inspiration.
She told Elle magazine: ''Mary Poppins is effortlessly stylish. But I think if I went out dressed like that every day I would get mobbed, and also, I would stick out like a sore thumb. I'm going to go with Blake Lively ... give me all of your clothes.''
Meanwhile, Emily recently revealed she's kept hold of an umbrella from the set of 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
The actress admitted she stole one of the umbrellas that her enchanting character uses as a flying device from the set of her new movie.
She said: ''My umbrella was an actual animatronic umbrella that sort of winked and moved its head and talked.
''I didn't get to keep that one!
''I did steal one of the other umbrellas but they wouldn't let me take the animatronic one. I think that's a museum piece now!''
Emily also reasoned that the film did not solely involve computer-generated imagery because the producers wanted the production to have a warm, real-life feel to it.
She said: ''The key was that we wanted as much as possible for things to be practically captured and less green screen.
''I think with green screen, you can become sort of anaesthetised to things - it can leave you feeling quite cold.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...