Emily Blunt's childhood stutter felt like ''an imposter living in [her] body'' until she managed to use acting to help her lessen the symptoms.
Emily Blunt's childhood stutter felt like ''an imposter living in [her] body''.
The 'A Quiet Place' actress battled a speech impediment when she was growing up which made it difficult for her to pronounce her own name, and has said the stutter was passed down through her family, and felt as though there was someone else living inside her body who prevented her from speaking.
She said: ''I started noticing it at six or seven [years old]. My grandfather, my uncle and my cousin all stutter. It feels like you've got this imposter living in your body.''
Emily, 37, overcame her stutter when she was a teenager, after a teacher noticed she was able to speak freely whenever she launched into impersonations.
The teacher then encouraged Emily to audition for the school play, and the actress found the more she lost herself in characters, the less self-conscious she was and the more her stutter would diminish.
Now, the 'Mary Poppins Returns' star helps other children find similar ways to cope with the speech impediments through her work with the American Institute for Stuttering (AIS).
She explained: ''Well, I think of all the causes, my work with the stuttering community is the one that pierces my heart probably most profoundly because of my own personal experience with it ... I know it in every nuance and so to be able to help and to be able to offer up any advice or assistance or emboldenment that I can, it just is the greatest pleasure for me because it's a very misunderstood, misrepresented disability, and ... it's one that is very often bullied and laughed at because people look funny and sound funny when they stutter.''
Emily - who has two daughters, Hazel, six, and Violet, three, with her husband John Krasinski - also wants to encourage children to ''fall in love'' with their stutter.
Speaking to People magazine, she added of the AIS: ''They understand that how these kids relate to their stutter is usually the issue. You've got to fall in love with the fact that you've got a stutter to accept it. But it's not all of you. Everyone's got something - and this is just your thing.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...