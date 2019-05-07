Emily Blunt's Met Gala gown was embroidered with 510,000 gold sequins.

The 36-year-old British actress stepped out on the pink carpet in a dazzling floor-length dress by Michael Kors, which featured thousands of the sparkling sequin embellishment and 1,344 gold crystals - which made up the bold flora pattern on the golden stretch-tulle - and took 1,500 hours to hand stitch by the couturier.

And the fashion guru revealed that he wanted Blunt's look too be ''glamorous'' and ''playful'', and be center stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art pink carpet in New York.

Speaking to British Vogue, Kors said: ''That level of opulence and shine is what you want for the Met red carpet. Emily knows herself, and what works for her very well. I want people to think that she looks glamorous and poised but also a little playful and outrageous.''

Each sequin was stitched into the tulle facing different directions ''to really catch the light and make the dress sparkle from all angles, [that is] entirely custom''.

However, the 2019 Met Gala wasn't the first time the 'A Quiet Place' star chose Kors to create her iconic look, as the pair worked together for 2016's Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology themed ball, where she donned a custom midnight-blue gown encrusted with beads nearing the total of 2019's sequin count.

Blunt teamed up with the designer again this year to create a look that was inspired by Diana Ross and Elton John but stayed true to the luxury brand's heritage and ethos.

Kors added: ''We spent a lot of time looking at 'camp' style icons - Diana Ross, Bette Midler, Liberace and Elton John - and finding ways to channel their spirit into our designs in a way that still felt very Michael Kors.''

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' star teamed her dazzling all-gold look with a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones and a sequined handbag to complete her ensemble.

Kors captioned an image of the actress on Instagram: ''Good as gold: #EmilyBlunt in custom #MichaelKorsCollection at the #MetGala. #MetCamp (sic)''