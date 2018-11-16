Emily Blunt says it has been tough trying not to get caught up in the ''white noise'' of playing such an iconic role as Mary Poppins.
The 35-year-old actress admits she was nervous about taking on the iconic role for 'Mary Poppins Returns' as she didn't want to be compared to Julie Andrews, who played the character in the 1964 movie.
She said: ''I just try to approach her as I would any other character and not be caught up in the white noise of, 'Oh my God, you are Mary Poppins.' I think that has been my main focus, is just to approach her calmly, as I would any other character, how I would play her, with what I have been given on the page?''
And Emily - who has Hazel, four, and Violet, two, with her husband John Krasinski - wants the movie to be ''great comfort'' to young and old.
She told Mashable: ''The film, for me, and I think for most people, is one of those films that is seared into people's memory, an emblem of their nostalgia in many ways. I do remember it very fondly and took such a great comfort in it as a child. That was something that struck me - that person coming in and so capable and so magical, and just sweeping it all up and making it right. So I think we are trying to, obviously, continue that [comfort] now too with our film.''
Meanwhile, Emily previously revealed she ''would pay'' to make another 'Mary Poppins' movie.
She shared: ''Oh, I would pay Rob [Marshall, director] to do it again with me. Yeah, I would. Definitely. More stories left to tell.''
