Emily Blunt used to play ''dramatic'' games of ''hamster rescue'' as a child.

The 35-year-old actress has admitted that she would often play overly dramatic ''role-playing games'' in her spare time as a young child, which involved taking her pet hamster Tigger and hiding him in her house, only to come to his rescue moments later when she pretended her roof was falling down.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Thursday (29.03.18), show host Stephen asked: What is a hamster rescue? Is that a British thing that we don't know about or is that what it sounds like?''

To which Emily replied: ''I quite enjoyed rather dramatic role-play game. My friends were like, 'That sounds lame, but I'll go along with it because I'm at your house, and I kinda have to do it.'

''I had this lovely hamster called Tigger, who probably died before he should have died because of what I put him through. We would sort of hide Tigger under a sofa cushion, and then I'd sort of pretend the roof was coming in. And I'd be like, 'Get Tigger! The roof is falling in!' I'd dive and I'd rescue Tigger - and Tigger would just be, like...[in a daze]. It was awful!''

Stephen then asked the 'A Quiet Place' star if her parents were okay with the games they were playing, out of concern for the poor pet.

Emily said: ''My mum had four kids. I think she was like, 'They sound like they're OK.'''

But the show host continued to be concerned for the 'Edge of Tomorrow' star - who now has two children of her own, four-year-old Hazel, and 21-month-old Violet, with her husband John Krasinski - and her mental state.

He added: ''Torturing animals is one of the signs of a sociopath. Generally we get those kids medication now.''