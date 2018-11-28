Emily Blunt's husband John Krasinski has revealed her ''favourite holiday'' is now Thanksgiving after becoming a US citizen three years ago.
Filmmaker John Krasinski has revealed his British wife - whom he married eight years ago - has learned to appreciate the annual celebration more than ever since taking dual citizenship three years ago.
Speaking to daytime chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, he said: ''We had a nice relaxing holiday. Thanksgiving in our family is the best holiday because it's always about family.
''Emily is British so she didn't get a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving until she became a citizen here. It's become a bonus holiday for her and it's her favourite holiday now.''
Emily became a citizen of the US in a legal oath ceremony at the United States Court House in Los Angeles alongside her man, Camila Alves and her husband Matthew McConaughey.
Reflecting on the special day, John added: ''The funny thing is, when she became a citizen, I told her about the wonderful things, but I didn't know the best and most wonderful thing would be the ceremony.
''When her ceremony took place, the only other people there were Matthew and his wife, and I'd never met them before.''
The loved-up couple recently worked together on horror movie 'A Quiet Place', and it ended up being a wonderful experience for him.
John recently said: ''It's without a doubt the best collaboration of my career so I'd do it again in a heartbeat. I was confident about us working together.
''I was nervous about getting Emily to do the movie ... I was afraid she would say no. Nobody wants that rejection or the awkward dinner that night. But I was actually most afraid that she'd say 'I'll do it for you'.
''Emily knew this was a huge step for me and I was putting more on the line than I ever had. I didn't want her to do it for me because she'd always been an actress I'd watched make the most unbelievable choices.''
