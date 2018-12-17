Emily Blunt's ''cool factor hits the sky'' when she does her Mary Poppins voice for her daughters.

The 35-year-old actress has taken on the iconic role made famous by Dame Julie Andrews in the critically acclaimed sequel 'Mary Poppins Returns', and she has admitted her two girls - Hazel, four, and two-year-old Violet - simply love when she turns into the magical nanny at home.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Emily spilled: ''Well my daughter quite likes me to do the voice for her sometimes, I think my cool factor hits the sky when I do that. She'll say, 'Do your Mary Poppins voice,' and I'll say, 'Spit spot and off we go,' and she literally [gasps] she loves it. I'm going to dine out on that until they become teenagers and I become inevitably uncool.''

Despite the role winning her the approval of her daughters - whom she has with her husband John Krasinski - Emily noted they still have a soft spot for the 1964 original.

She explained: ''They still love Julie Andrews, I mean desperately. I actually asked my daughter, 'Which one do you like best?' And she was like, '[You're] an idiot', And she said, 'I like them both the same.' And I was like, 'Dammit!' But, I get it.''

Proud mother Emily has previously admitted she is a ''different person'' now she has had children, and it has had an impact on the way she makes all the decisions in her life.

She explained: ''[Being a mum] changes your world completely. You become a different person, because you look at your choices from a different perspective. Whenever I'm considering a project, I always think how it's going to affect the lives of my daughters. You learn that you're actually more capable than ever.''