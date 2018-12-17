'Mary Poppins Returns' star Emily Blunt has admitted the role has meant her ''cool factor'' is sky high with her young daughters, who love it when she does her voice as the magical nanny.
Emily Blunt's ''cool factor hits the sky'' when she does her Mary Poppins voice for her daughters.
The 35-year-old actress has taken on the iconic role made famous by Dame Julie Andrews in the critically acclaimed sequel 'Mary Poppins Returns', and she has admitted her two girls - Hazel, four, and two-year-old Violet - simply love when she turns into the magical nanny at home.
Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Emily spilled: ''Well my daughter quite likes me to do the voice for her sometimes, I think my cool factor hits the sky when I do that. She'll say, 'Do your Mary Poppins voice,' and I'll say, 'Spit spot and off we go,' and she literally [gasps] she loves it. I'm going to dine out on that until they become teenagers and I become inevitably uncool.''
Despite the role winning her the approval of her daughters - whom she has with her husband John Krasinski - Emily noted they still have a soft spot for the 1964 original.
She explained: ''They still love Julie Andrews, I mean desperately. I actually asked my daughter, 'Which one do you like best?' And she was like, '[You're] an idiot', And she said, 'I like them both the same.' And I was like, 'Dammit!' But, I get it.''
Proud mother Emily has previously admitted she is a ''different person'' now she has had children, and it has had an impact on the way she makes all the decisions in her life.
She explained: ''[Being a mum] changes your world completely. You become a different person, because you look at your choices from a different perspective. Whenever I'm considering a project, I always think how it's going to affect the lives of my daughters. You learn that you're actually more capable than ever.''
