Emily Blunt's daughter prefers Dame Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins.

The 36-year-old star has revealed that Violet, three - whom she has with husband John Krasinski - asked to watch the original 1964 Disney classic starring the 84-year-old screen legend as the titular magical nanny over her recent 2018 movie 'Mary Poppins Returns'.

Emily - who also has five-year-old Hazel with the 40-year-old actor-and-filmmaker - told the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine - of which she is the cover star - that: ''The other night, I overheard Violet telling John that she wanted to watch 'Mary Poppins'.

''He said: 'Do you want to watch Mummy's one?'

''She said: 'No, Julie Andrews.'

''Julie Andrews reigns supreme in our house.''

The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress also revealed that kids don't believe she is Mary Poppins on the streets because she dresses down when she is out and about in Brooklyn.

She said: ''I walk around Brooklyn in a baseball cap and tracksuit bottoms most of the time.

''So there's an embarrassing moment when parents will say to their kid, 'This is Mary Poppins', and the kid will look at me, like: 'No, it f***ing is not.'''

Emily also admitted that she would prefer to live back in London over Brooklyn, but meeting up for roast dinners with her fellow British actress pals, Emily Mortimer and Sienna Miller, helps make it feel more like home.

She told the publication: ''I would love to live in London, but this [Brooklyn] is the next best thing.

''And I adore Brits, so I gravitate towards them over here, because I miss the irreverence and the silliness and the cavalier attitude.

''Emily Mortimer, Sienna Miller and I get together for roasts and rotate who does it.''

The 'A Quiet Place' star - who tied the knot with John in 2010 - also revealed her ''sneak-attack'' approach to casually moving in with her husband.

Emily - who teamed up once again with her spouse on 'A Quiet Place: Part II' - explained: ''I'd just bought a place in London and was going to live there with my sister.

''I didn't ever see it as a move to the US, but gradually more and more of my stuff just accumulated at his house, and then suddenly I was living in LA.

''I think it's the best way to do it - just to sneak-attack them, rather than turn up with trunks.''

The March issue of Harper's Bazaar is on sale from 5 February 2020.

