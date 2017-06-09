Emily Blunt says her children - Hazel, three, and Violet, 12 months - and her American husband John Krasinski have ''adapted well'' to London life after the family temporarily moved over to the UK so Emily can film for 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
Emily Blunt's children have ''adapted well'' to London life.
The 34-year-old actress is currently back in the British capital and her birthplace as she films for the 'Mary Poppins Returns' movie and says her children - Hazel, three, and Violet, 12 months - have settled in well.
She said: ''The children have adapted well. I'm very happy Hazel is back to saying water rather than [American accent] water.''
And equally, Emily's husband John Krasinski - who hails from Massachusetts, United States - is a big fan of London too.
Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she added: ''John really likes [London]. He has realised people don't respond too well to him if he wears a baseball cap because he looks too American. He tried out a flat cap instead.''
Meanwhile, John previously admitted he feels blessed to be married to Emily and knew he wanted to tie the knot with her the day they first met.
He said: ''I don't know who meets Emily Blunt and doesn't hope that you get to become her husband. So, that was pretty immediate for me. But also, my parents have been happily married for many, many years and truly feel like they're more in love today than they were the day they met.
''Marriage has always been an incredibly sacred thing that you're hoping gets to come your way and something where you get to share happiness with someone else, so I've always respected the idea of marriage and wanted to get married. I will say it's tough. It's a big commitment and it's hard to look at these different people through that lens, because it's an intense lens to put anybody under. But Emily, through any lens, is someone that you just pinch yourself that you even get to be around her, let alone married to her.''
