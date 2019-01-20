Emily Blunt thinks Rihanna is ''smoking''.

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' star is a huge fan of the 30-year-old singer and is a particular fan of her hit track 'Stay', admitting it makes her cry because it's so ''beautiful''.

In a special feature for W magazine, she said: ''I mean, come on. Smoking. That song she did, 'Stay?' Isn't it gorgeous? It actually makes me cry that song, it's so beautiful.''

Whilst Rihanna is at the top of her game in the singing world, Emily is at a similar position in the film industry. However, she thinks her daughters could be ''so much better'' at acting than she is.

She said: ''I don't know if I'm all about encouraging my children to be actors ... people have a hard time in the industry. So I think I feel unfathomably lucky that it has been kind to me, but I would worry for them. But if they want to do it, god, they would probably be so much better than me! Honestly, I look at them sometimes and say, 'She is going to be great!'''

However, Emily's ''greatest hope'' for her children - Hazel, four, and Violet, two, who she shares with actor John Krasinski - is that they are ''truly happy''.

She said: ''My children's happiness, their safety and their well-being is the most paramount thing in my life. And if [I am] unable to give them any of those things, then who am I? What's my identity? My greatest hope is that they are truly happy, and that they're interested in life, in anything. Interested and interesting, and truly happy.''