Emily Blunt has admitted she regretted her ''patchy tan'' on her wedding day, as she prepares to celebrate a decade of wedded bliss.
Emily Blunt regrets her ''patchy tan'' on her wedding day.
The 'A Quiet Place' star is just about to celebrate a decade of marriage with her husband John Krasinski and whilst she loved the day, she has one regret.
Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she said: ''I got a bad spray tan and I would probably change that. I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin colour. It was a do-it-yourself. I don't know why I was on a budget on my wedding day! ... It was a bit patchy. It stinks and it was a very hot so if you sweat and you have a spray tan wearing white [you're just] seeping orange. Oh it was terrible. Yeah it was bad.''
John previously praised wife Emily as the most tremendous actress of our time''.
He said: ''She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time, in my opinion ... She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas. So, I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world ... Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that's a pretty good weapon to have on set.''
And John found working with his wife the ''best collaboration of his career''.
He shared: ''It's without a doubt the best collaboration of my career so I'd do it again in a heartbeat. I was confident about us working together. I was nervous about getting Emily to do the movie ... I was afraid she would say no. Nobody wants that rejection or the awkward dinner that night. But I was actually most afraid that she'd say 'I'll do it for you'. Emily knew this was a huge step for me and I was putting more on the line than I ever had. I didn't want her to do it for me because she'd always been an actress I'd watched make the most unbelievable choices.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...