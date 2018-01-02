Emily Blunt refuses selfies with fans because she wants to actually meet people.

The 'Girl on the Train' star believes social media sites like Twitter and Instagram have ''changed the landscape'' when it comes to meeting her fans and people are more bothered about getting a picture they can upload on their social media than actually having a conversation with her.

She told the February issue of Vanity Fair magazine: ''Social media has changed the landscape so an encounter with you is valued more as a social-media currency than a genuine interaction. Frances McDormand told us - she just makes my teeth ache I love her so much - when someone asks her for a picture, she says, 'You know what? I've actually retired from that. But I would like to shake your hand and meet you.' ...

''I don't think it [social media] does s**t, to be honest. I think a movie lives or dies on word of mouth and the trailer. I have seen people do endless social media campaigns and the movie tanks, so I don't see a correlation ... I strongly believe that my job is to persuade you that I am playing somebody else, so exposing too much personally is just something I can't get on board with.''

Back in 2015, Emily admitted she is ''like a dinosaur'' when it comes to social media.

She said: ''I'm like a dinosaur with [social media], No. 1. But it's also not really an organic sort of fit for me. I can barely remember to text people back! I also feel that my job is to persuade people that I'm somebody else. So if I reveal too much, then I'm doing my job a disservice, in a way.''