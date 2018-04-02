British actress Emily Blunt has revealed she thinks she is a ''different person'' now she has children.
The 35-year-old actress - who has daughters Hazel, four, and Violet, 20 months, with husband John Krasinski - has learned she's a more ''capable'' person, and having a family of her own has made her make choices in a different way.
She told Look magazine: ''[Being a mum] changes your world completely. You become a different person, because you look at your choices from a different perspective.
''Whenever I'm considering a project, I always think how it's going to affect the lives of my daughters. You learn that you're actually more capable than ever.''
Emily can next be seen starring opposite her spouse in horror film 'A Quiet Place', but it's not a movie she wants her kids to see.
She said: ''I think I'd prefer them to watch me in 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
''That's the kind of film, right now, that I'm so proud my children will be able to watch me in.''
Emily and John, 38, married in 2010 after almost two years of dating, and she credits the openness between them for their successful relationship, as well as the mutual understanding they have of one another's careers and raising their family.
She said: ''We've always been able to talk to each other and discuss everything.
''Being open and not hiding any worries is so important.
''I also think it's an advantage having someone in your life who understands the things you go through in our job.
''John is a very good father and that has been a great source of comfort, because it's not always that easy to pursue a Hollywood career when you're raising young children.''
