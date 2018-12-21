Iconic film character Marry Poppins is ahead of her time, according to Emily Blunt.
The 35-years actress stars as the iconic nanny in 'Mary Poppins Returns', and Emily has hailed the character's feminist credentials, describing Poppins as ''empowering'' and self-sufficient.
She reflected: ''I think she's quite an empowering figure to look at for 2018, and certainly for any time period.''
The nanny was created by author P. L. Travers in the 1930s, and Emily is convinced that she was something of a pioneering figure.
Speaking to Stylist, Emily explained: ''How exciting that P. L. Travers wrote this woman who is set in the 30s.
''She's a woman that can really things done, that isn't reliant on a man in any way. She's someone who really understands the importance of self-sufficiency.''
Emily has starred in a number of hit movies during her career, including 'The Devil Wears Prada' and 'The Girl on the Train'.
But she's admitted that Poppins is one of her favourite roles.
She confessed: ''I just think she's so exciting. She's empowered, she's someone of great depth. I've never been more delighted playing someone. I just absolutely adored playing her, and I miss playing her, actually.''
Previously, the actress likened being offered the role to a marriage proposal.
Emily - who is married to fellow Hollywood star John Krasinski - opened up about the circumstances surrounding her casting in 'Mary Poppins Returns', admitting it was a career-changing moment.
She recalled: ''It was like [director Rob Marshall] was about to propose to me! Then when he said it's Mary Poppins, I was like, 'Oh my God'.
''I like to imagine he got down on one knee. But Mary Poppins is a big deal for all of us - we all had to approach it with a sense of courage.''
