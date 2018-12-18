Emily Blunt's father was reduced to tears by her performance in 'Mary Poppins Returns'.

The 35-year-old actress - who plays the titular character in the movie - says she made her dad Oliver cry when he watched the film back and admits it's a memory she will hold with her forever.

Speaking on Good Morning America, she said: ''It's funny because I feel people say that that's an extraordinary thing [to cry at 'Mary Poppins Returns'], but most people cry when they see this film. Even my most cynical of friends, who don't cry ... It truly was a memory I will have on my deathbed, because he doesn't cry, and he was just overcome with emotion. He was like, beetroot red from trying not to cry when he saw me. It was so moving, loved it. It was so sweet, so, so special.''

And Emily would love to do a sequel to 'Mary Poppins Returns'.

Asked if she would like to take on the iconic part again, she shared: ''Yes! I would! I want to be her again. I like being her. She's completely bizarre and unknowable ... What I love about her is really what Travers said about her: 'In order to fly, you need something solid to take off from.' And I love that about her. Practical, yet magical.''

Emily was ''completely shocked'' and ''slightly terrified'' when she found out she was the first choice for the role.

Recalling her phone conversation with director Rob Marshall, she said: ''He called me, and I'd been friends with him for a while, and I knew there was sort of a different energy behind this phone call, it was so charged and he was so excited to tell me this news. I thought, he's going to ask me to marry him.

''This is where I get married to Rob Marshall like it was building towards that. He was like: 'Emily, we've been looking for something to do and we are going to do Mary Poppins.' I was like (speechless) I felt my hair sort of blow back. I was just completely shocked and terrified.''