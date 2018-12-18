Emily Blunt's father Oliver cried when he watched her performance in 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
Emily Blunt's father was reduced to tears by her performance in 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
The 35-year-old actress - who plays the titular character in the movie - says she made her dad Oliver cry when he watched the film back and admits it's a memory she will hold with her forever.
Speaking on Good Morning America, she said: ''It's funny because I feel people say that that's an extraordinary thing [to cry at 'Mary Poppins Returns'], but most people cry when they see this film. Even my most cynical of friends, who don't cry ... It truly was a memory I will have on my deathbed, because he doesn't cry, and he was just overcome with emotion. He was like, beetroot red from trying not to cry when he saw me. It was so moving, loved it. It was so sweet, so, so special.''
And Emily would love to do a sequel to 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
Asked if she would like to take on the iconic part again, she shared: ''Yes! I would! I want to be her again. I like being her. She's completely bizarre and unknowable ... What I love about her is really what Travers said about her: 'In order to fly, you need something solid to take off from.' And I love that about her. Practical, yet magical.''
Emily was ''completely shocked'' and ''slightly terrified'' when she found out she was the first choice for the role.
Recalling her phone conversation with director Rob Marshall, she said: ''He called me, and I'd been friends with him for a while, and I knew there was sort of a different energy behind this phone call, it was so charged and he was so excited to tell me this news. I thought, he's going to ask me to marry him.
''This is where I get married to Rob Marshall like it was building towards that. He was like: 'Emily, we've been looking for something to do and we are going to do Mary Poppins.' I was like (speechless) I felt my hair sort of blow back. I was just completely shocked and terrified.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...