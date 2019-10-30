Hollywood star John Krasinski has revealed that his wife, Emily Blunt, loves the ''action hero version'' of himself.
Emily Blunt loves the ''action hero version'' of John Krasinski.
The 40-year-old actor performed his own stunts whilst filming season two of 'Jack Ryan', and although John now admits it was a ''stupid'' decision, his wife was excited to see his risk-taking attitude come to the fore.
John - who plays the titular character in the Amazon Prime Video series - explained: ''She is one of the people who will take me any way I come, which is really nice - but I don't think she dislikes the action hero version of me.
''It's been great. She's been super supportive of all of it.''
John also revealed he loved the experience of shooting scenes for the series in London, where his wife was born.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he shared: ''It was very fun. I gotta say, one of my favourite places in the world was London - obviously because my in-laws are there, but I never shot there before, and I certainly never shot a scene where I was jumping off roofs and jumping from roof to roof.
''That was something, in retrospect, stupid. But it looked great.''
In season two of 'Jack Ryan', Jack travels to South America to take down the bad guys.
And the Hollywood star has teased details of the storyline.
He said: ''For me, the most exciting thing was to play a personal story, like a personal revenge story.
''A friend of mine is in a lot of trouble and something bad happens to him, so the entire season, I'm trying to find out who did it to him, and trying to avenge a great friend.
''It sounds super corny, but if you liked the first season, I think you'll really like the second season. It's bigger, it's a little grittier, it's more fun.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...