Emily Blunt has praised her stylist Jessica Paster for helping her enjoy the experience of being styled for a red carpet event.
Emily Blunt loves the ''fantasia'' of being styled for a red carpet event.
The 'A Quiet Place' star says her stylist Jessica Paster has taught her how to be ''bold'' with her outfit choices but still always ensure she feels ''comfortable''.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for their 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood issue, she shared: ''I do really love red carpets because they're full of fantasia and it's so not what I wear every day, and so I think she's taught me a great deal about boldness and it can bring out an element of yourself you didn't quite know was there, and I think then the dress never wears you. You're always comfortable.''
Emily previously revealed that style is ''an extension of who you are''.
The 36-year-old actress shared: ''What have I learned about style? I've learned that I had none before I embarked into this industry, I used to really enjoy wearing men's waistcoats, quite lurid colours, with white jeans, but like mum jeans, before they were cool. I wonder if I wore that now if I'd be a trail blazer? So I've learned that ... I think style is an extension of who you are.''
And Emily shared her beauty tips, saying she is learning to ''embrace the pale''.
She said: ''I've learnt that confidence is actually very quiet and it's not in your face and it's not chest beating. It's very still and very quiet. I've learnt about beauty that I personally, should not lie in the sun - I am naturally very pale and I should just embrace it. So I've learnt to wear sunscreen and embrace the pale.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...