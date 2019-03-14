Emily Blunt loves the ''fantasia'' of being styled for a red carpet event.

The 'A Quiet Place' star says her stylist Jessica Paster has taught her how to be ''bold'' with her outfit choices but still always ensure she feels ''comfortable''.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for their 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood issue, she shared: ''I do really love red carpets because they're full of fantasia and it's so not what I wear every day, and so I think she's taught me a great deal about boldness and it can bring out an element of yourself you didn't quite know was there, and I think then the dress never wears you. You're always comfortable.''

Emily previously revealed that style is ''an extension of who you are''.

The 36-year-old actress shared: ''What have I learned about style? I've learned that I had none before I embarked into this industry, I used to really enjoy wearing men's waistcoats, quite lurid colours, with white jeans, but like mum jeans, before they were cool. I wonder if I wore that now if I'd be a trail blazer? So I've learned that ... I think style is an extension of who you are.''

And Emily shared her beauty tips, saying she is learning to ''embrace the pale''.

She said: ''I've learnt that confidence is actually very quiet and it's not in your face and it's not chest beating. It's very still and very quiet. I've learnt about beauty that I personally, should not lie in the sun - I am naturally very pale and I should just embrace it. So I've learnt to wear sunscreen and embrace the pale.''