Emily Blunt really enjoyed doing the voice for 'Animal Crackers' with her husband John Krasinski.
The 'Girl on the Train' actress - who has daughters Hazel, three, and Violet, 13 months, with spouse John Krasinski - admits she and the 37-year-old actor had told producers they were able to record their parts in the animated adventure together because it made things a lot easier for their family life.
She said: ''It was so much fun. What was also lucky was John and I got to be in the sound booth together, which is very rare.
''We specifically requested that because it made it very easy for us to drive to the studio together and so there was no problem coordinating our schedules. We also got to do a lot of improvising together, which was great.''
And the 34-year-old star is keen to work on another film with her husband, if they can find the right project.
She said: ''It's sometimes hard to find a good project where you feel you would both be right for it. But we would love to do a film together one day if it's something very good.''
The couple believe it is vital to ''support'' one another's careers because it is the only way to juggle their work and raising a young family smoothly.
She told OK! magazine: ''We try to support each other in everything we do. It's not always easy to lead a Hollywood career when you're raising two young children, but we are very supportive of each other and have a strong bond between us.''
