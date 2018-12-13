Emily Blunt has kept an umbrella from the set of 'Mary Poppins Returns.'

The 35-year-old actress revealed that she stole one of the umbrellas that her enchanting character uses as a flying device from the set of her new movie

Emily told 'This Morning': ''My umbrella was an actual animatronic umbrella that sort of winked and moved its head and talked.

''I didn't get to keep that one!

''I did steal one of the other umbrellas but they wouldn't let me take the animatronic one. I think that's a museum piece now!''

The actress reasoned that the film did not solely involve computer-generated imagery because the producers wanted the production to have a warm, real-life feel to it.

She said: ''The key was that we wanted as much as possible for things to be practically captured and less green screen.

''I think with green screen, you can become sort of anaesthetised to things it can leave you feeling quite cold.''

Emily stars alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Dick Van Dyke, Julie Walters and Colin Firth in the new film, which is directed by Rob Marshall.

'The Girl on the Train' actress relished the experience of working with Van Dyke - who starred in the original 1964 film - and revealed how he nearly moved her to tears.

She gushed: ''Yes, he was so magical and we all just sat around him and wanted him to tell us about the first film.

''He was always dancing and entertaining the crew.

''He was just having a moment where he sat there and there was a pause in the conversation and he leant across and took my hand and goes, 'It's a jolly holiday with Mary' - and I was just like, 'You're going to make me cry!'''