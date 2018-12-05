Emily Blunt is scared of performing in a musical on Broadway - because her ''worst nightmare'' is having her voice break on stage.
The 35-year-old actress has had singing roles in Hollywood movies including 2014's 'Into The Woods' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' - which is set for release later this month - but doesn't think she'd ever take up a role in a theatre musical because she'd be too worried about having her voice break in the middle of a musical number.
Speaking to Hugh Jackman for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she said: ''[Musicals are] the thing I haven't done. Do you know what worst nightmare is? Of singing and having that moment where your voice [breaks] or something like that. Like, my worst nightmare is my voice just breaking at the wrong moment. I've just never had training.''
But Hugh - who has been in several musicals and is set to head out on his 'Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show' tour in 2019 - insisted Emily doesn't need to be professionally trained, as he learned how to sing whilst on the job.
He told her: ''I was a trained actor, and I got singing lessons. It was in my contract when I did 'Beauty and the Beast', my contracts gave me one singing lesson. I had to have a singing lesson every week. So I kind of got through it and I got better and better, and that's when I got lessons. So I've been learning on the job, and it took me a long time to feel confident.
''Doing eight shows a week gives you that confident. Because occasionally you will [make a mistake], but predominantly, 99 percent of the time, it's totally fine.''
Emily then asked Hugh if he wanted to star in a musical with her, to which he said he was ''in'' on the idea.
The 'A Quiet Place' star said: ''I want to do 'The King and I' but you can't do that with me. That's inappropriate. But I think it's so beautiful. I was obsessed with that film as a kid.''
