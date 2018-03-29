Emily Blunt felt nervous starring in a film with husband John Krasinski.

The 35-year-old actress stars as Evelyn Abbott in the new horror 'A Quiet Place' alongside her husband - who she married in 2010 - and the film marks the first time the two have starred in a picture together.

And although Blunt said they have always wanted to work together on a project, she admitted they were both nervous but said they brought their own ''secret language'' with them.

Blunt told ES Magazine: ''We've always wanted to work together and when this came along I realised the concept was so much bigger than, 'They're a married couple'.

''We were nervous because we've always been the second-hand audience to the rehashing of what we might have gone through that day on set.

''And ultimately we really understand each other's worlds because it's the same world.

''The film was actually going to benefit from the fact that we were a married couple, because we had this secret language we could bring.''

The film - which has been helmed by Krasinski - follows Evelyn, her husband Lee and their two children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

'A Quiet Place' was shot is just six weeks and Blunt revealed it was an ''intense world'' to be in.

She said: ''We drank a lot of whiskey. It was just such an intense world to be in, all day, and such an intimate world because we're shooting on this glorious farm, but everything's happening in that moment.''

And Blunt - who has two children Hazel, four, and Violet, who was born in 2016 with her husband - found that her new movie was a ''deeper metaphor of parenthood''.

She said: ''It's a sort of deeper metaphor of parenthood.

''Our reluctance and fear of sending our kids out into a brutal, fragile world and here it is in heightened reality.''