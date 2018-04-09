Emily Blunt swears by herb oil to help fight off her colds and shares her luxury go-to beauty products.
Emily Blunt drinks oil of oregano to cure her colds.
The 35-year-old actress swears by the unusual supplement - which has antibacterial, antioxidant and antiviral properties - to help her minimise the time she spends feeling unwell and recommends that everyone should fight through the ''disgusting'' taste to halt the common virus in its tracks.
Speaking to Glamour.com, she said: ''I would say if you feel yourself coming down with a cold, which I'm like the worst person to nominate this because I sound horrible today - tail end of laryngitis. But ... oil of oregano. You sort of just throw a few drops down there. It's disgusting, you burn your throat but I do tend to find it shortens the cold.''
The 'Mary Poppins returns' star has also shared her top tip for maintaining a glowing complexion and she insists the skincare products on offer from Parisian brand Sisely are perfect for her skin.
She said: ''Well, I absolutely love Sisely products. I think they're beautiful. I love them. And Clé de Peau do the most fantastic concealer sticks.''
Emily can currently be seen on the big screen in horror film 'A Quiet Place' with her husband John Krasinski, who also makes his directorial debut on the movie.
