Emily Blunt would be ''down'' for a 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel.

The 35-year-old actress plays Emily Charlton in the 2006 movie, alongside Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci and has said that she would be up for returning to the character if everyone else wanted to too.

Speaking about the possibility of another movie, she told Entertainment Tonight: ''I mean, if everyone wanted to do it, it would be cool ... I'd be down.''

Meanwhile, Meryl previously told Vogue Editor Anna Wintour that playing her in 'The Devil Wears Prada' was her toughest role to date.

The Hollywood actress stars as Miranda Priestly, a powerful fashion editor who is widely believed to have been inspired by Wintour in the movie, and Meryl has joked about her role during a candid conversation with the iconic journalist.

During their chat about Meryl's career in the movie business, Wintour casually asks: ''Obviously you've played a lot of extraordinary women. What was the most challenging woman you ever played?''

To which Meryl quipped: ''Oh, I should say [you]!''

And Wintour quickly responded: ''No, no, we're not going to go there, Meryl.''

And Anne has previously admitted to being shocked by Meryl's acting skills during their first read-through of the movie's script.

Of her co-star's steely on-screen persona, the Academy Award-winning actress explained: ''When Meryl opened her mouth and basically whispered, everybody in the room drew a collective gasp. It was so unexpected and brilliant.''

Meryl is also up for doing a 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel - if the script was ''interesting'' enough.

She shared: ''The heart sinks until you read the script. It's like, somebody said [they want a] 'Mamma Mia 2'! and it's just, ack! I thought, 'Gram-Mamma Mia!'? Really? No. It would depend on the script ... If somebody has the imagination and wit to apply and has an interesting story, yeah, sure.''