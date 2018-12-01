Emily Blunt has revealed that she conquered her fears of singing and flying while filming 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
Emily Blunt conquered her fears while filming 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
The 35-year-old actress used to have a huge fear of singing and flying but revealed she managed to overcome both of those for her performance in the upcoming movie.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I was particularly challenged by two aspects of the movie, which were the singing and the flying. I'm terrified of both singing and heights. I had to sing while suspended from a great height in this movie. Those days were quite traumatic but I survived and in the end, I felt quite proud. It was a cathartic experience.''
Emily has previously revealed that acting helped her overcome her childhood stutter.
The star - who has Hazel, four, and Violet, two, with her husband John Krasinski - had a speech impediment when she was growing up and she used to focus on ''watching and listening'' to people because she ''couldn't speak fluently''.
She said: ''Because I couldn't speak fluently, I watched and listened. I'd be on the Tube, and I'd wonder about people and invent back stories for everyone. There's always been a natural desire to walk in the shoes of others. It started quite young, because it was the only tool I had to speak properly. I was that kid, upstairs in my room, trying out stuff in the mirror. But I'd never tell anyone about it. It was always very private.''
Meanwhile, filmmaker Rob Marshall revealed he took offering the role to Emily as seriously as a marriage proposal.
He said: I guess it was. I didn't mean it to be. I did think it was a big deal to ask her to play this role so I wanted to set it up in a sort of ceremonious way.
''When I said, you know, it's Mary Poppins, the character and the film, there was definitely silence. But then I heard her inhale with excitement. I knew that, of course, we all had trepidations and fear about how you follow that brilliant first film, but I know how fearless she is and I knew she would say yes.
''By the end of the phone call it was a big yes.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...