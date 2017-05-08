Emily Blunt has been confirmed for the 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel.

The movie's director, Doug Liman, says the 34-year-old beauty will reprise her role of Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski for the second instalment of the action-adventure franchise along with Tom Cruise.

The 51-year-old filmmaker also revealed that the follow-up to the 2014 blockbuster will be titled 'Live Die Repeat and Repeat', though he has no idea when it will hit the big screen due to the trio's hectic schedules.

Liman is also working on biopic 'American Made' with Cruise among other jobs.

In an interview with Collider, he revealed: ''Tom is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it.

''The big question is just when we'll do it. But it's not an if, it's a when.''

Cruise - who played Major William Cage - said in 2015 that he had already pitched an idea for a follow-up to the writer and director.

At the time, he said: ''I pitched it to [Christopher] McQuarrie and Doug [Liman]. We were there one night and I was like, 'I've got an idea for it'.''

The 54-year-old actor said that the sequel would only go ahead if Emily agreed to return as Rita.

He added: ''It could be so much fun. [We] gotta get Emily. I was like, 'Emily, please', [and] she was like, 'Give me another year, please'.''