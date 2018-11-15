Emily Blunt is looking forward to the release of 'Mary Poppins Returns' because it is ''about time'' that her children - Hazel, four, and Violet, two - watch one of her films.
Emily Blunt thinks it is ''about time'' she did a kid-friendly movie for her children.
The 35-year-old actress is excited that her kids - Hazel, four, and Violet, two - can finally watch a movie she is in when 'Mary Poppins Returns' is released later this year but admits she is worried they might ''reject her version altogether'' as they are big fans of Julie Andrews, who plays Mary Poppins in the original 1964 movie.
She said: ''It's about time I did something that is kid-friendly for them. They can't exactly see 'Girl on the Train' and 'Sicario' is maybe not quite appropriate. But they are huge fans of Julie Andrews so they will probably just reject my version altogether!''
However, Emily isn't quite sure how it will go as Hazel previously ''melted down'' when she saw her mother on screen for the very first time.
She added to the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''My oldest one saw a clip of one film I was in before she melted down and was like, 'I don't want to see you in the movie!'''
Meanwhile, Emily previously admitted she ''would pay'' to make another 'Mary Poppins' movie and has hinted there's the possibility for her to take on the iconic role again in the future.
She said: ''Oh, I would pay Rob [Marshall, director] to do it again with me. Yeah, I would. Definitely. More stories left to tell.''
Whilst Rob added: ''I do know that there's a lot of material there and it's very rich with all kinds of adventures and ideas. It's certainly ripe for the picking.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...