Emily Blunt has admitted she ''forgot'' to reply to Chris Martin's joke pitch for 'A Quiet Place' musical.

The Coldplay frontman revealed earlier this month he feels ''sick'' whenever he sees the trailer for the upcoming sequel 'A Quiet Place 2' because it reminded him of the time he sent creator John Krasinski and his wife and co-star Emily an email poking fun at a possible spin off, only to never receive a reply.

And after John later insisted he'd never received the message and blamed his wife, the 36-year-old star has confirmed she saw the pitch and thought it was hilarious - but only realised a month later she hadn't responded and then felt it was too late to do so.

She said: ''I honestly was horrified when I watched that because I realise I'm not the best texter-backer in general.

''So I know what happened, and he sent us this very sweet, funny video of him miming 'A Quiet Place: The Musical', and I watched it at 11 o'clock at night, next to John, we're about to go to bed. And I remember going, 'Oh that's so sweet that's so funny. I'll write back in the morning. Forgot to write back in the morning.

''Then like a day goes by, and then a week and then a month later and I was like 'Oh my God I didn't write back to Chris Martin!' and that's when you realise that you have a strange life that you're actually saying those things.

''So I basically felt that I've left it too late, at which point British people have a tendency to do this that when there's an issue we sort of sweep it under the carpet and pretend it never existed.''

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star admitted she ''deeply regrets'' not replying to the message - and offered up a musical apology in the form of a reworked version of Coldplay's song 'In My Place'.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: ''I just kind erased Chris Martin from my life in that moment.

''I now deeply regret it because now I have to face the facts that it was hurtful.

''Chris, I love you. Always have, always will. And I'm very sorry. This is a massive sacrifice because I literally loathe singing for other people, so this is for Chris Martin.''

Chris, 42, told how his joke pitch had fallen flat during his own appearance on Ellen's show when the host showed a trailer for 'A Quiet Place 2' and he admitted the clip made him feel ''sick'' because it reminded him of the email.

He said: ''When 'A Quiet Place' came out I had an idea for a joke afterwards so I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for a musical of 'A Quiet Place' and it was just me (miming the piano). They never replied.

''Every time I see that trailer, it makes me feel sick because they must have thought I was taking the mickey. I wasn't, it was genuine, I loved the movie.''