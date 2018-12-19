Emily Blunt and John Krasinski can't remember who made the first move in their relationship.

The 35-year-old actress and John, 39, have been married since 2010, but they can't remember - or agree - on which of them made the first move on the other when they met.

Asked who took the risk, Emily said: ''Probably me, I think.''

But John quickly replied: ''Yeah, right.''

Again, though, Emily - who has kids Hazel, four, and Violet, two, with the actor - insisted she was the one who first made her attraction obvious.

She said: ''I think it was me.''

But John questioned his wife's version of events.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''No. It was me asking for a while and you took some time, and then we finally had a date.''

Meanwhile, Emily recently confessed she ''worries irrationally'' that her children will be bullied at school.

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' star was teased by her classmates for having a stutter as a child, and she fears her kids will suffer a similar fate.

She said: ''Like every mother, I worry irrationally about my kids and want to make sure they are safe and taken care of and not teased. But teasing and bullying are part of it.

''I just say, 'Look, everyone has got something and this is just your thing,' to these kids who have severe stutters and come and talk to me. And it's good to have a setback, because you have to overcome something and you learn a lot about yourself by overcoming something.''

Recalling what it was like to be ridiculed for her stutter at school, she added: ''Kids didn't understand why I couldn't speak properly. I think I looked funny and sounded funny and kids were like, 'Why can't you say it? Just say it!' And even a teacher of mine was like, 'Spit it out!'''