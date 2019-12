Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the ''coolest couple'', according to 'A Quiet Place' star Noah Jupe.

The couple - who married in 2010 - starred together in the 2018 horror movie, which John also directed, and now their 14-year-old co-star Noah has heaped praise on the pair, as he says they were ''crazy'' and ''fun'' to work with.

Noah - who played Emily and John's son in the movie - told Us Weekly magazine: ''They're the craziest, coolest couple you'll ever met. They're very into games and jokes. There were a lot of inside jokes on the set, which is fun!''

Meanwhile, 40-year-old John recently said he's a ''huge fan'' of his wife, and believes the secret to their nine-year marriage is cheering her on and being ''supportive''.

He said: ''I gotta say it just sort of happens organically. It's one of those things where I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we're just extremely supportive, we get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it's always about coming back home and being together, it's the most important thing.''

And it works both ways for the couple because Emily is also John's number one fan.

He said: ''We keep our careers very, very separate. We always rely on each other for opinions, but we love the idea that we have separate careers, and we can be the No. 1 fans of each other.''

John - who has daughters Hazel, five, and Violet, three, with his spouse - also previously admitted he feels blessed to be married to Emily.

He said: ''I don't know who meets Emily Blunt and doesn't hope that you get to become her husband. So, that was pretty immediate for me. But also, my parents have been happily married for many, many years and truly feel like they're more in love today than they were the day they met. Marriage has always been an incredibly sacred thing that you're hoping gets to come your way and something where you get to share happiness with someone else, so I've always respected the idea of marriage and wanted to get married. I will say it's tough. It's a big commitment and it's hard to look at these different people through that lens, because it's an intense lens to put anybody under. But Emily, through any lens, is someone that you just pinch yourself that you even get to be around her, let alone married to her.''