Emily Blunt has revealed that acting helped her overcome her childhood stutter because she used to focus on ''watching and listening'' to people because she ''couldn't speak fluently''.
Emily Blunt says acting helped her overcome her childhood stutter.
The 'Mary Poppins Returns' star - who has Hazel, four, and Violet, two, with her husband John Krasinski - had a speech impediment when she was growing up and she used to focus on ''watching and listening'' to people because she ''couldn't speak fluently''.
She said: ''Because I couldn't speak fluently, I watched and listened. I'd be on the Tube, and I'd wonder about people and invent back stories for everyone. There's always been a natural desire to walk in the shoes of others. It started quite young, because it was the only tool I had to speak properly. I was that kid, upstairs in my room, trying out stuff in the mirror. But I'd never tell anyone about it. It was always very private.''
And the 35-year-old actress admits she ''didn't have a desire to pursue acting''.
She added to Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''I didn't have a desire to pursue acting and I wouldn't have, if I hadn't fallen into it. Crazy, isn't it? But that's probably why I ended up booking jobs, because I didn't have any nerves. It was very charmed - rather embarrassingly, in fact.''
Meanwhile, Emily previously revealed she thinks overcoming a childhood stutter has helped to shape her as an adult as the bullying she suffered taught her some important life lessons.
She shared: ''I think whatever you have to overcome in life ultimately paves the way [for whom you become as an adult]. I got teased a lot, and to this day, I hate unkindness in people and bullies.''
