Emily Atack believes in mermaids.

The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star confessed she believes in the mythical creature and opened up about her ''good faith'' which often sees her ''praying'' to a higher power that's ''far greater'' than herself for ''advice and guidance''.

When asked whether she believed in the supernatural during an interview with Stylist magazine, she said: ''I have good faith and often pray - not always to God - but I do have belief that there is something far greater than me, and I actually call upon it often for advice and guidance.

''I also believe in mermaids.''

The 'Inbetweeners' actress went on to explain that she feels some things are ''written in the stars'', although she believes that some of her opportunities have been down to her own hard work.

She said: ''I think some things might have been written in the stars but I also think that some things happen because I've made them happen.''

The 29-year-old star - who is currently dating film producer Rob Jowers - also opened up about her greatest fear, admitting that she finds it difficult to be on her own.

When asked what her greatest fear is, she said: ''God, this sounds quite sad but I would say being lonely. I enjoy being around people so being on my own forever would be quite scary for me.''

As for what she would most like to be remembered for, Emily says she wants her pals to think of her as someone who embraced her perceived imperfections.

She said: ''I'd like people to remember that I always did my best to show that it's okay not to be perfect. ''